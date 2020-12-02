7

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

'Mister Trot' member Lee Chan Won tests positive for COVID19

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on December 3, trot singer Lee Chan Won has tested positive for COVID19. 

Lee Chan Won is currently promoting actively on numerous variety programs and music shows as a member of the top 6 winners of TV Chosun's 'Mister Trot', the immensely popular trot survival show with a strong following of fans in their 40's and above. It's expected that the news of Lee Chan Won's positive test result will affect numerous ongoing programs, including TV Chosun's 'Call Center of Love', 'Bbong School', and more. The top 6 members of 'Mister Trot' will also likely undergo precautionary testing. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

