aespa members charm fans with fun 'TMI' facts during their first ever radio guest appearance

On December 2, rookie girl group aespa made their first ever radio program guest appearance on SBS's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM'!

Today marked 16-days since aespa's official debut, and the girls were super excited to be on their first radio show. DJ Kim Young Chul started out by asking the aespa members what is the most intriguing thing about coming on a radio show. Karina said, "When we were trainees, I saw Kim Young Chul sunbaenim on the streets in Chungdam. I thought, 'Wow, it's a celebrity!'"

Karina also shared when their debut felt the most real. She revealed, "There is a main set of stairs at our company, and usually, our sunbaenims' MVs play on the screen there. But these days, our MV plays on it."



aespa also introduced listeners to their foreign members Giselle from Japan and Ningning from China! Giselle shared, "My mother is Korean, so I spoke Korean since I was young," while Ningning remarked, "I first came to Korea and 2016 and have been learning Korean since."

Who is the most likely to sleep in among the aespa members? Karina answered, "Ningning. She is still a baby so she sleeps a lot."



The girls went on to talk about Winter's newfound habit of singing by herself. Ningning relayed, "We usually just look at our phones while waiting for music show recordings, but Winter sings by herself. She'll just sing for like 2 hours. She sings pop songs and K-Pop songs and all kinds of genres." Winter reacted with, "I only found out recently. Apparently, I sing unconsciously." Another fun fact about Winter was that she was born on New Year's Day, 2001!

Finally, Ningning named sundae soup as her favorite Korean dish. "I start out eating it with kkadugi and then I soak my rice in the soup and eat it." Kim Young Chul remarked, "Oh you're eating it the right way."