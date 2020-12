Super Junior has dropped photos of their 'versatile unit'.

The first 'Passionate Unit' consisted of Leeteuk, Donghae, and Siwon. This 'Versatile Unit' consists of Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun. The trio sits together as in a Renaissance painting, but all the photos of food are displayed on tablet PCs. As with the 'Passionate Unit', the boys' individual teaser images will be released tomorrow at 10 AM KST.

Are you excited for their 'The Renaissance' comeback in January?