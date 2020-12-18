Kim Jong Kook says he broke up with girlfriend because of too much exercise

Kim Jong Kook revealed he broke up with his girlfriend because of too much exercise.



On the December 17th episode of Mobidic's 'Jessi Show' on YouTube, Jessi asked Kim Jong Kook, who's known for his obsession with fitness, "Have you ever broken up with a girl because of exercise?" He then responded, "There are times when that is the cause. The pattern is so similar. At first, they like it because I'm working hard and being sincere about exercising, and they like me."



Kim Jong Kook continued, "However, as time goes by, it gets to be too much. They don't like that because when I have time between work, I should be seeing my girlfriend. I lied and exercised instead. There were those who didn't understand, and men usually lie to go drinking. You can see it like that. In the end, there were times that exercise became an issue."



In other news, Kim Jong Kook teased an upcoming single earlier this month.



