Pentagon have dropped their special digital single "Eternal Flame".
The group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their recent online concert 'WE L:VE', and the song is dedicated to their fans Universe. The lyrics also include messages from fans about sticking by each other and giving each other strength until the end.
Listen to Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
0
Posted by 42 minutes ago
Pentagon drop special digital single 'Eternal Flame'
Pentagon have dropped their special digital single "Eternal Flame".
0 563 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment