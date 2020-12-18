2

0

Misc
Posted by germainej 42 minutes ago

Pentagon drop special digital single 'Eternal Flame'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon have dropped their special digital single "Eternal Flame".

The group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their recent online concert 'WE L:VE', and the song is dedicated to their fans Universe. The lyrics also include messages from fans about sticking by each other and giving each other strength until the end.

Listen to Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Pentagon
  2. ETERNAL FLAME
