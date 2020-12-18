Get to know (G)I-DLE Miyeon's character Hayoung in a quirky teaser for her upcoming debut web drama 'Replay'

Upcoming high school romance web drama 'Replay' has released a brand new teaser, introducing viewers to the story's lovely female lead Yoo Ha Young!

Played by (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Yoo Ha Young is known as the goddess vocalist of a student cover band at Yeonsung High School. She's also a rookie YouTuber named 'UHI' and boasts a very straightforward, honest personality and attitude. 'Replay' will officially mark Miyeon's first ever acting debut series, expected to premiere some time in January, 2021 via YouTube.

Will you be watching Miyeon in 'Replay' next month?