Kim Chung Ha reveals gold teaser poster for pre-release single 'X'

Kim Chung Ha has revealed the latest teaser poster for her pre-release single 'X'.



In the teaser poster, Kim Chung Ha closes her eyes against a golden backdrop, and the teaser features the lyrics, "The road I've walked on. There was no flower road." The singer's third pre-release single 'X' is set to drop on December 10 KST, leading up to the release of her first full-length solo album 'Querencia' on January 4.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha's teaser!