Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

GHOST9 drop 'W.ALL' dance performance teaser

AKP STAFF

GHOST9 have dropped their dance performance teaser for "W.ALL".

In the teaser video, GHOST9 reveal a preview of the powerful choreography for their upcoming track. "W.ALL" is the title track of the group's second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL', which drops on December 10 KST.

Watch GHOST9's "W.ALL" dance performance teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Ghost9
  2. WALL
1

stan-kpop-bruh509 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

I'm totally stanning this group 🤗

