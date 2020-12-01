GHOST9 drop 'W.ALL' dance performance teaser

GHOST9 have dropped their dance performance teaser for "W.ALL".



In the teaser video, GHOST9 reveal a preview of the powerful choreography for their upcoming track. "W.ALL" is the title track of the group's second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL', which drops on December 10 KST.



Watch GHOST9's "W.ALL" dance performance teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

