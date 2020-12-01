6

ONEWE reveal 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos feat. Dongmyeong & Harin

ONEWE have revealed 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos featuring Dongmyeong and Harin.

In the teaser images, Dongmyeong and Harin dress in black suits as they stand in a stone room. ONEWE's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!

