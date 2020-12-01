ONEWE have revealed 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos featuring Dongmyeong and Harin.
In the teaser images, Dongmyeong and Harin dress in black suits as they stand in a stone room. ONEWE's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!
6
1
Posted by 1 hour ago
ONEWE reveal 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos feat. Dongmyeong & Harin
ONEWE have revealed 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos featuring Dongmyeong and Harin.
0 272 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment