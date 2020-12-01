15

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun's label reveals COVID-19 test results & 'Undercover' drama to suspend production

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun's label has revealed his COVID-19 test results.

According to FN Entertainment on December 1, Ahn Bo Hyun received negative results for COVID-19 this morning. Netflix also stated, "We will preemptively suspend production and conduct inspections on some of the production team. Some of the production crew members of 'Undercover' may have been on set with other production staff who were in contact with a person confirmed positive for the virus."

Noir action series 'Undercover', also starring Han So HeePark Hwi SoonKim Sang Ho, and Lee Hak Ju, tells the story of a woman who tries to expose an unground organization linked to her father's mysterious death.

Stay tuned for updates on Ahn Bo Hyun and 'Undercover'.

Good that the test result was negative. Stay safe!

