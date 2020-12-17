Golden Child member Jaehyun tests positive for COVID19

On December 17, Golden Child's agency Woollim Entertainment released an official press statement, confirming that member Jaehyun has tested positive for COVID19.

Read the label's full statement below.

"Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment.



On the afternoon of December 17, Golden Child member Bong Jaehyun tested positive for COVID19.



Jaehyun previously underwent testing on the evening of December 16, and received his positive test result today. Jaehyun did not engage in any outside activity other than his official filming schedules. We have already completed the necessary measures by having all affiliated staff members undergo testing.



Jaehyun is currently asymptomatic and will go into quarantine per COVID19 response guidelines.



Immediately after receiving news of Jaehyun's positive test results, we have also completed a disinfection of the entire Woollim Entertainment building as well as Golden Child's dorm. All Woollim Entertainment staff members and artists, including the Golden Child members, have undergone voluntary testing regardless of whether or not there was direct contact with Jaehyun or not.



We will notify you with any additional updates once we receive the test results of the remaining Golden Child members.



We ask for you understanding as we must deliver such unfortunate news, and we will do our best to abide by all COVID19 response and prevention guidelines. Thank you."