Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young opens up about her experience on 'About Pet'

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young opened up about her experience on 'About Pet'.



On the December 17th broadcast of 'Cultwo Show', Tiffany Young and her 'About Pet' co-star, Chef Lee Yeon Bok, featured as guests to talk about their time on the reality show about rescuing dogs and preparing them for adoption. She expressed, "Besides Chef Lee Yeon bok and I, Jo Yoon Hee and Heo Kyung Hwan appear on the show, but they weren't able to guest today because of their schedule."



Tiffany continued, "In Jo Yoon Hee's case, she's been doing volunteer work for animals for a long time has helped foster over 10 abandoned dogs. so she taught me a lot of know-how. The time on the show was healing for me."



'About Pet' premieres on December 17 at 10:35PM KST.

