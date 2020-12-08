8

3

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals dramatic moody teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.

In the teasers, Taeyeon takes on a moody, dramatic concept as she hangs out in a lounge. Her fourth mini solo album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 KST.

What do you think of Taeyeon's latest teasers for 'What Do I Call You'?

0

shinsthetics-340 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

no one fucking cares about that ugly flop

0

i9son145 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

Damn I love this Concept already

Share

