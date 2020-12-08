Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals dramatic moody teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You'.
In the teasers, Taeyeon takes on a moody, dramatic concept as she hangs out in a lounge. Her fourth mini solo album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 KST.
What do you think of Taeyeon's latest teasers for 'What Do I Call You'?
