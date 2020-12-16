Filming for tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' season 2 delayed until January due to COVID19

Season 2 of tvN's popular drama series 'Hospital Playlist', originally scheduled to begin shooting in December, has decided to push back filming in response to the severity of the COVID19 pandemic.

Previously, it was reported that the main cast and crew of 'Hospital Playlist' would begin filming for season 2 in mid-December. However, due to the recent spike in COVID19 cases within South Korea, tvN has now rescheduled the main cast and crew's first script reading for January 6.

If this newly updated schedule goes according to plan, filming for season 2 of 'Hospital Playlist' will kick off on January 11.

Meanwhile, 'Hospital Playlist' tells the stories of people who come and go at a hospital, led by Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do.