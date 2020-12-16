BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all smiles as she poses in front of her first ever coffee cart gift, sent by her group mate Rosé

On December 16, BLACKPINK's Jisoo excitedly shared with fans her first ever coffee cart gift, sent to her drama filming set!

Jisoo wrote, "The hero behind the first ever coffee cart gift of my life is Park Rosé. I love you. #Snowdrop #Youngcho."

Jisoo is currently filming her upcoming JTBC drama series 'Snowdrop', preparing to greet viewers with her first ever lead acting role. It seems that her fellow group mate Rosé decided to cheer Jisoo on with a generous coffee cart gift, accompanied by messages like, "Please reenergize after seeing our pretty Jisoonie's face. Please love Youngcho a lot everyone. Please take good care of our Jisoonie."





Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Snowdrop' is expected to premiere some time in early 2021.

