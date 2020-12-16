Gallup Korea reveals list of actors/actresses who shined the most on-screen in 2020, voted by the Korean public

From November 5-29, 2020, Gallup Korea conducted a poll with approximately 1,700 participants over the age of 13, asking them to name up to 2 TV actors/actresses who shined the brightest on-screen in the past year.

The Gallup poll results of the top actors/actresses of 2020 who shined brightest this year are as follows: #1 Kim Hee Ae (9.4%) of 'The World of the Married', #2 Park Bo Gum (7.6%) of 'Record of Youth', #3 Hyun Bin (6.5%) of 'Crash Landing on You', #4 Park Seo Joon (5.9%) of 'Itaewon Class', #5 Son Ye Jin (4.6%) of 'Crash Landing on You', #6 Suzy (4.3%) of 'Start-Up', #7 Jun In Hwa (4.1%) of 'Homemade Love Story', #8 Cha Hwa Yeon (3.2%) of 'Once Again' and Gong Yoo (who did not star in a TV drama this year), and #10 Gong Hyo Jin (3.0%) whose drama 'When The Camellias Bloom' aired in 2019.



Stars who notably remained in the top 5 spots in the past 4 years from 2016-2020 included Park Bo Gum, Son Ye Jin, and Gong Yoo.

Which TV actors/actresses do you think shined the brightest in 2020?