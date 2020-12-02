DinDin uploads a surprise video with former Rainbow member Hyunyoung titled "DinDin♥Hyunyoung, We Got Married Teaser"

Rapper DinDin and former Rainbow member Hyunyoung are widely known to be best friends but recently made a surprise announcement.

DinDin and Hyunyoung always claimed to be just friends, but many people really wondered if they're secretly dating because of their close platonic friendship. Netizens would comment, "Are you two really not dating?", "I think they both have feelings for each other," but the two always showed their sibling-like chemistry and stressed they were just friends.

But on December 2nd, DinDin uploaded a video with the title "DinDin♥Hyunyoung, We Got Married Teaser" on his YouTube channel, surprising everyone. After verifying the video, it was revealed that the two are not really getting married but are launching new YouTube content together.

Every Tuesday and Friday, DinDin and Hyunyoung will be uploading new episodes on YouTube starting December 8th. In the teaser, they showed various scenes that would make the viewers' hearts flutter.

In one scene in the teaser, DinDin would ask for Hyunyoung's hand, and they would play an intimate game. These two will even share the same bed as they show viewers their lovey-dovey chemistry for one month.