Labelmates VINXEN, OVAN, rookie artist ImSoo, & producer VAN.C team up in 'Jung' MV teaser

Romantic Factory artists VINXEN, OVAN, rookie artist ImSoo, and producer VAN.C will be teaming up for a special year-end single, "Jung".

The hip-hop agency labelmates decided to come together for this new single to treat their fans to a soothing new track to enjoy during the holiday season. Listeners can expect a soft and romantic side to VINXEN and OVAN, fused with new sounds brought on board by ImSoo and VAN.C.



The full MV and release of VINXEN, OVAN, ImSoo, and VAN.C's "Jung" is set for December 18 at 6 PM KST.

