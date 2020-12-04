BTS fans donate KF94 masks to a relief NGO in celebration of Jin's birthday

BTS member Jin's Fanclub donated KF94 masks to Hope Treaty Group, a relief NGO.

These fan clubs belonging to BTS's Jin began a warm relay to share gifts with those in need to mark Jin's birthday on December 4th.

On December 4th, two of Jin's fan clubs each gave 1,204 masks to the relief NGO, giving a total of 2,408 masks.





Hope Treaty Group is an NGO specializing in relief in Korea, established by young individuals at their own expense. They help carry out relief activities for the underprivileged, including the poor elderly, children from broken families, teens, youth in crisis, and single mothers who cannot properly receive welfare.



An official from the Hope Treaty Group stated, "We thank the fan club for participating in the donation as they follow in the good influence of BTS member Jin. It was beneficial to those in need during the time when the COVID19 began to surge again. We want to thank them once again."



