VOTE: Which Male Group Spotlight Performance Is The Best?

Arirang K-Pop's "Simply K-Pop Spotlight" puts artists at the forefront of the audience's minds by offering some of the most dynamic performance stages in K-Pop! For years now, we've seen legendary groups grace the Simply K-Pop stage and offer us a wide range and variety of performances, but out of these performances- just which ones are the best? Here's the definitive ranking for the top 8 most viewed Simply K-Pop male artist stages. Vote in the poll below for which male spotlight performance you thought was the best and deserves the title of "Best Male Spotlight Performance."

7. English Girl + Twilight - ONEUS

In promotion of ONEUS 2nd mini album "RAISE US," the group graced the Simply K-Pop stage to perform "English Girl" and "Twilight." The group's focal point in this performance is their undeniable charm. From facial expressions to dance moves to vocal performance, ONEUS has it all.



6. Clover + Goblin(Favorite Boys) - A.C.E

A.C.E's performance of "Clover" and "Goblin (Favorite Boys)" is out of this world! "Clover" was created by JUN, the group's leader, and is a song dedicated towards the fans who have kept their faith in the group as they navigate their path. "Goblin (Favorite Boys)" has some really gorgeous styling that instantly catches your eye as soon as their stage begins!



5. ILLUSION + WAVE - ATEEZ

ATEEZ made their 3rd mini-album comeback and came out with the hip hop song "ILLUSION," which is meant to feel like a fantastical journey onto an uncharted island. "WAVE" also brought out some of the group's best energy and charisma. The members of ATEEZ have big personalities, and it translates well onto their stage performances.

4. Salty + REVEAL - THE BOYZ

This Simply K-Pop Spotlight came shortly after THE BOYZ first full-length release. "Salty" and "REVEAL" showcased THE BOYZ ability to be playful, yet intense without losing any bit of charisma along the way. A strong contender for the best stage!





3. HOLLYWOOD + BREATHE - AB6IX

AB6IX consists of some of the members of Wanna One and MXM in addition to a new face! AB6IX created their "own unique Hollywood" with their song "HOLLYWOOD" and "BREATHE" encourages fans to break free from their restrictions and troubles to breathe freely and chase after their dreams. The performance is dynamic and a must-watch!



2. Blue Orangeade + CROWN - TXT

TXT has one of the most anticipated debuts in K-Pop as the younger brother group to BTS. Since then, the group has been able to break away from their sunbae's shadows and make a solidified place for themselves in the industry. Enjoy this debut era performance of "Blue Orangeade" and "CROWN."

1. Boy In Luv - BTS

BTS graced the iconic Simply K-Pop stage in 2014 with their dynamic comeback song, "Boy In Luv." The song is now a household classic and top hit that helped the group propel into superstardom. Check out a vintage BTS performance and get your fix of this nostalgic love song in this video!

So what group has the best performance? Let us know in the poll below:







[Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Arirang.]