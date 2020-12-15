Super Junior drop 'Burn the Floor' teaser video

13

Super Junior have dropped a teaser video for "Burn the Floor".

The teaser clip below reveals a dramatic piece of choreography with hands over a lit-up display. "Burn the Floor" is a track from Super Junior's tenth album 'The Renaissance', which also marks their 15th anniversary since debut.

Super Junior's 'The Renaissance' drops on December 16 KST. Check out their "Burn the Floor" performance video teaser below.

