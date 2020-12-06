Actor Kwon Sang Woo tests negative for COVID-19 but will self-quarantine to follow guidelines

Actor Kwon Sang Woo's test result for COVID-19 came back as negative.



On December 7th, his label Su Company said "One of his staff members had tested positive on December 6th so Kwon Sang Woo underwent COVID-19 testing as well. He received his test results today and they were negative."

Although his test results were negative, he will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days per the state rules. As a result, filming for SBS' new drama series 'Delayed Justice' will be halted.

Su Company continued, "The confirmed employee wasn't present at the set of 'Delayed Justice' but we will be suspending shooting for the sake of the cast and staff's safety."

