ARMYs request an official statement after Mnet leaves BTS' Jin out for two years in a row

ARMYs are requesting an official statement after Mnet leaves BTS' Jin out for two years in a row in the group picture and the VCR at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'.

The award show took place on December 6th, and while introducing 10 '2020 Visionaries' Mnet broadcasted a BTS picture without member Jin which upset many fans. Shortly after the show, ARMYs called the Mnet production team out for their repeated mistake after leaving Jin out in the BTS video back in 2019.

Fans and netizens reacted: "2 years in a row. Only Jin. Unbelievable."

"How could that be a 'mistake'? There are only 7 members"

"They edited the image and left out a certain member again? That's sus"

"lol typical Mnet bull**it"

"We need to know who was in charge and if it's the same person, that's not an innocent mistake"

"How can they leave Jin out? like every time?

"I was so upset. I just turned it off immediately after seeing only 6 members"

After the feedback, Mnet added Jin to the group picture in a rerun. But fans are requesting an official apology from the broadcast network for the repeated mistake.