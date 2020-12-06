FNC Entertainment employee tests positive for COVID-19

FNC Entertainment has confirmed one of their employees has been tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 7th KST, FNC Entertainment released an official statement regarding the latest test result of COVID-19. Below is the full translation of the statement.

"One of our management's employees is under quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5th. Our company has been working from home for the past 3 weeks, we confirm no artist has come into contact with the said employee. Few other employees whose tracks were overlapped were tested immediately. All of them were tested negative. Our company deep cleaned and sanitized on December 5th and we promise to continuously abide by the preventative guidelines."

Meanwhile, FNC Entertainment's artists include Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Hae In, F.T. Island, AOA, CNBLUE.



