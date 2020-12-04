'35th Golden Disc Awards' announces event date and details

The '35th Golden Disc Awards' has announced this year's date and details.



On December 4, the '35th Golden Disc Awards' announced the ceremony will be held on January 9-10, 2021. As usual, the first event date will feature winners of the 'Digital Song Division,' while the second night will feature the 'Physical Album Division.'



Only releases from November 2019 to November of this year are eligible to win. Winners are chosen 60% by sales and 40% by scoring from judges on the event's executive committee and 50 music industry specialists. Online voting by fans is only counted towards popularity awards.



The '35th Golden Disc Awards' will be held without an audience on January 9-10.



Stay tuned for updates!

