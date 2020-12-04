2

LOONA pick up 'Popular Star Award' at '2020 Asia Model Awards'

LOONA have picked up the 'Popular Star Award' at the '2020 Asia Model Awards'.

On December 4, Blockberry Creative revealed a photo of the girl group with the trophy on their official social media, stating, "This month's girl group won the 'Popular Star Award' at the '2020 Asia Model Awards' in Seoul." In the released photo above, LOONA wore outfits in gold and black to match the 'Popular Star Award' trophy.

The 'Asia Model Awards' is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and it's Asia's largest model event featuring related industries, such as modeling, fashion, and beauty. The event will be held as an online event on December 5 at 8PM KST through YouTube and Naver V Live.

Congratulations to LOONA!

