UP10TION's Kogyeol additionally tests positive for COVID19 + the rest of the members test negative

On December 1, TOP Media has released an updates statement to notify fans regarding the UP10TION members' COVID19 test results.

The label stated,

"Hello, this is TOP Media.



On November 30, after UP10TION member Bitto tested positive for COVID19, all of the members of UP10TION as well as all company staff and employees who potentially had contact with the group underwent COVID19 testing, including some of our agency artists who did not have any contact with UP10TION but who may have had secondary contact.



As of December 1, UP10TION member Kogyeol has tested positive; members Kuhn, Gyujin, Hwanhee, Sunyoul, and Xiao have tested negative. Although most of the members have tested negative, the members as well as UP10TION's manager will go into a period of self-quarantine for 14-days.



All members of UP10TION hair, makeup, and styling team have tested negative, as well as all other company employees and staff, including our agency's other artists who underwent precautionary testing.



We are still currently awaiting on the test results of two additional staff members; we will respond promptly in the case that these staff members receive alerting results.



Member Kogyeol, who has tested negative, plans on following the directions of the disease control and prevention department on his next steps.



The agency vows to do our best to care for the safety and disinfection of our artists and staff, following COVID19 prevention guidelines strictly and continuing to investigate any remaining COVID19 threats.

We apologize once again for causing concerns."



We wish UP10TION's Bitto and Kogyeol a speedy recovery.