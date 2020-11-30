AKMU & TREASURE test negative for COVID19

On December 1, YG Entertainment released an official statement to confirm that the members of AKMU and TREASURE have tested negative for COVID19.

The agency revealed,

"As of December 1, we notify that AKMU, TREASURE, and all of their staff members have tested negative for COVID19.



None of our artists or staff members were required to undergo testing, but after being notified that a COVID19 positive case was discovered from this weekend's music programs on November 28 and 29, we decided that our artists and staff would undergo precautionary testing while remaining in quarantine.



Once again, we thank the fans who sent their concerns, as well as many front-line workers putting their best efforts to combat COVID19.



We will continue to follow strict guidelines set by the disease control and prevention department in our artists' schedules, placing our artists' and staff members' safety first."