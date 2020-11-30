22

EXO Kai's solo debut mini album 'KAI (开)' tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries after release

EXO's Kai has swept iTunes top album charts in a total of 50 different countries with the release of his 1st solo mini album, 'KAI (开)’!

Shortly after its release back on November 30 at 6 PM KST, Kai's debut mini album took up the #1 spot on iTunes album charts in Canada, France, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UAE, New Zealand, Singapore, Costa Rica, Finland, Greece, Mexico, and more, for a total of 50 different countries!

In addition, 'KAI (开)’ was also seen ranking 1st major Chinese music platforms such as QQ Music, KuGou Music, etc. 

Have you listened to Kai's solo debut mini album yet?

