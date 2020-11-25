TVXQ's Yunho donates 50,000 masks to social welfare facilities in his hometown of Gwangju

TVXQ's Yunho has donated 50,000 masks to social welfare facilities in his hometown of Gwangju.



On November 25, the Gwangju Social Welfare Council revealed the masks were donated to workers and vulnerable people in the local social welfare facilities. Yunho expressed, "It's an honor to have a street commemorated to K-Pop stars from Gwangju. To repay this, I decided to donate the masks to my hometown of Gwangju, where COVID-19 is on the rise again."



The head of the city's tourism promotion division Lee Young Dong also stated, "I really appreciate the active participation of stars for donations to the community."



