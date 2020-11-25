4

0

Posted by germainej

Kim So Hyun in talks to sign exclusive contract with Culture Depot

AKP STAFF

Kim So Hyun is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with Culture Depot.

On November 25, the label stated, "We think of her as a good actor and had a meeting before. However, nothing has been confirmed." Kim So Hyun signed an exclusive contract with Loen Entertainment in December of 2017 and previously signed on with independent label E&T Story Entertainment, and according to reports, she's now shopping around for a new label.

Culture Depot is also home to Jun Ji HyunClaudia KimSeo Ji Hye, and Yoon Ji Min.

In other news, Kim So Hyun is starring in 'The Moon Rising River' alongside Ji SooKang Ha NeulLee Ji Hoon, and Choi Yoo Hwa.

