Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

TREASURE release individual comeback posters of Mashiho, Bang Ye Dam, Jaehyuk, & Asahi

D-3 before TREASURE kick off promotions for their third title track of this year - "MMM"!

Today, the group has released new teaser posters of members Mashiho, Bang Ye Dam, Jaehyuk, and Asahi ahead of the release of their new single album, 'The First Step: Chapter Three'. As you can see in the members' chic posters below, TREASURE will be returning with an air of maturity this time around with their new song "MMM". 

Stay tuned for TREASURE's full comeback this November 6 at 6 PM KST!

