2NE1's CL has dropped a romantic new MV teaser for "5STAR"!

The full version of CL's "5STAR" MV will be out this coming November 6 at 6 PM KST, leading up to her full comeback album 'Alpha' set to drop on November 30. In the MV teaser, CL paints the picture of a romantic and intimate evening with a lover, tinged in blue lighting.

Have you been listening to CL's comeback singles "HWA" and "5STAR"?