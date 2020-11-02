VIXX's N signs with So Ji Sub's label 51K + shares handwritten letter with fans on SNS

On November 3, a representative of the entertainment agency 51K confirmed with media outlets, "It's true that we recently signed an exclusive contract with VIXX's N."

Earlier on this day, VIXX's label Jellyfish Entertainment officially confirmed that N has decided not to renew his contract with the company, aiming to shift his focus into acting rather than promoting as an idol. However, N plans on continuing his music activities with VIXX when circumstances permit it.

Notably, N's new agency 51K is home to actor So Ji Sub, as well as 2PM member Taecyeon - another idol/actor who also previously decided not to renew his contract with his debut company, but who still plans on continuing his music activities as a member of his idol group.

Finally, VIXX's N has decided to dedicate a handwritten letter to fans in light of the news of his departure from Jellyfish Entertainment on this day, via his personal Instagram. You can read N's full letter below.

Meanwhile, N recently returned from completing his mandatory military service back in October.

