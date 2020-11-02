3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

VIXX's N signs with So Ji Sub's label 51K + shares handwritten letter with fans on SNS

On November 3, a representative of the entertainment agency 51K confirmed with media outlets, "It's true that we recently signed an exclusive contract with VIXX's N." 

Earlier on this day, VIXX's label Jellyfish Entertainment officially confirmed that N has decided not to renew his contract with the company, aiming to shift his focus into acting rather than promoting as an idol. However, N plans on continuing his music activities with VIXX when circumstances permit it. 

Notably, N's new agency 51K is home to actor So Ji Sub, as well as 2PM member Taecyeon - another idol/actor who also previously decided not to renew his contract with his debut company, but who still plans on continuing his music activities as a member of his idol group. 

Finally, VIXX's N has decided to dedicate a handwritten letter to fans in light of the news of his departure from Jellyfish Entertainment on this day, via his personal Instagram. You can read N's full letter below. 

Meanwhile, N recently returned from completing his mandatory military service back in October. 

오늘의 기록_20201103 After due consideration and discussion with the VIXX members, I have made the decision that I will not be going forward with the renewal of my contract with the current agency and will be signing with a new agency in order to challenge myself further. I apologise for the sudden news. I wanted to deliver this directly to STARLIGHT who would have been very surprised by the news articles. The day of VIXX’s debut in 2012, the day the official fanclub STARLIGHT was established, and the first time I met Startlights at the KSPO DOME which I have always dreamed about since I was young. From the day I cried with joy with STARLIGHT after coming no.1 at KBS MusicBank, when I did my first individual fan meeting, ‘Achahakyeon,’ and until I was discharged from the military recently. A long time has passed, but I vividly remember all the moments we spent together as if it was yesterday. Even though I was never perfect, I was able to fill in the gaps and felt reassured because STARLIGHT was always there to support, laugh and cry with me. I was lucky to have met you guys as VIXX’s N and was so happy for the last 8 years. Thank you and thank you again. Although I am leaving my agency where I have spent the last 10 years, from my time as a trainee before debut, I support the individual activities of the members who have respected my decision. If the day comes when we are able to go on stage as VIXX, I will do my best to make the stage shine. I will try my best to show my development to STARLIGHT and VIXX members, who have given me strength and consolation through the happy and sad times, so that my current decision and determination will not be shameful or regretful. (Let’s fight Covid19) and until the day we meet, be healthy and well! No matter how many times I say this it will never be enough to STARLIGHT. Thank you and thank you again. From Hak-Yeon Cha.

