Seungri's 4th court hearing date delayed due to spike in COVID19 cases

According to an insider on November 24, the 4th military court hearing date for former Big Bang member Seungri's ongoing trial has been delayed, due to the recent spike in COVID19 cases in South Korea.

Seungri's 4th military court hearing was originally expected to take place this November 24. However, with new social distancing guidelines in effect due to the severity of new COVID19 cases, the hearing has now been pushed back to December 12. All military court hearings originally scheduled to take place in November have been delayed until after December 7, according to one military insider.

Various witnesses affiliated in Seungri's current charges are expected to appear during the 4th hearing.

