The brand new December issue of 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine will feature the eclectic child, BLACKPINK's Jisoo!

Currently active as a lovely global ambassador for 'Dior', Jisoo modeled luxurious 2021 'Dior Cruise' collection styles with her signature, cute and sassy aura. The theme of the pictorial was 'What to do on My First Day Off in Awhile?'

Check out some of Jisoo's fun pictorial cuts below!