All 7 members of VICTON to self-quarantine for 14-days after minor contact with an outside filming staff member who tested positive for COVID19

On November 24, VICTON's label Play M Entertainment updated vans with an official statement, after all 7-members of the boy group underwent COVID19 testing.

The label stated,

"Hello, this is Play M Entertainment.

On the evening of November 22, we were notified that a staff member who participated in a recent 1theK contents filming with VICTON (back on November 20) tested positive for COVID19. As a result, on the afternoon of November 23, all 7-members as well as 5 staff members underwent testing, and all of them received negative results. VICTON's filming schedule on November 20 took place under all safety guidelines, as outlined by social distancing stage 1.5 at the time. Currently, all of the members and staff are in self-quarantine while waiting for further updates from the outside staff member who tested positive. We will notify you with any updates regarding our artist's future schedules and other topics related to our staff soon. We apologize for causing concerns for many people."



Meanwhile, VICTON's 1st full album 'Voice: The Future Is Now' is scheduled for release on December 1 at 6 PM KST.

