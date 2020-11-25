Refund Sisters confirmed to perform at MBC's '2020 Gayo Daejejeon' + '2020 Entertainment Awards'

The Refund Sisters will be reuniting for spectacular stages at MBC's '2020 Gayo Daejejeon' and '2020 Entertainment Awards'!



On November 26, a representative of MBC confirmed, "It's true that Refund Sisters will be appearing at the '2020 Entertainment Awards' and the '2020 Gayo Daejejeon'."

As many of you know, the Refund Sisters is a project group made up of Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. The ladies swept various music charts with the release of their debut single, "Don't Touch Me".

Meanwhile, the '2020 MBC Entertainment Awards' is set to take place this December 29. The grand year-end music festival, the '2020 Gayo Daejejeon', is scheduled for December 31.

