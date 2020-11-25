Lee Hyori's husband Lee Sang Soon is handsome in a pictorial with 'W Korea' magazine

W Korea has released unique pictorials of guitarist Lee Sang Soon, who is better known for being the husband of Lee Hyori.

On November 25, the fashion magazine posted a short clip of the photoshoot with Lee Sang Soon via their official Instagram account.



Along with the video, W Korea wrote the caption, "Please watch with the volume on because there is someone special making a guest appearance through her voice. DJ Lee Sang Soon, also known as George Lee held an interview for the December issue of W."



The fashion magazine continued to write, "He was briefly timid while wearing unfamiliar clothes but was able to produce an awesome pictorial through her coaching. Please check out the December issue of the interview where Lee Sang Soon shared about his music and more."

In the pictorial that was released, Lee Sang Soon caught the attention of many netizens as he was seen look sleek and sharp unlike the image he showed during 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast'.



Lee Sang Soon showed off a never seen charisma as he confidently posed in front of the camera. In the video on Instagram, Lee Hyori can be heard supporting her husband saying, "You look so beastly and attractive."





Lastly, Lee Sang Soon thanked W Korea saying, "Thank you for having someone as lacking as I am to be a model," making everyone laugh. Lee Sang Soon's full interview can be seen on W Korea's official site and on the December edition of the magazine.