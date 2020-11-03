7

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Netizens talk about which non-Korean TWICE member looks the most Korean

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community various photos of the non-Korean members of TWICE and began a discussion of which member looks the most Korean.

TWICE is gaining international popularity and consists of members from around the globe. Although most of the nine members are Korean, there are three members from Japan and one member from Taiwan. 

Tzuyu

Momo

Mina

Sana

Korean netizens have begun discussing which of the international members look the most Korean. In contrast, there have been divided opinions; many netizens were surprised to find that member Mina was Japanese.

Netizens' Commented:

"I think Momo looks pretty Korean."

"I always thought Mina was Korean. I can't believe she's Japanese."

"I think Mina looks Korean."

"Mina isn't Korean?"

"All of the international members look like their nationality."

"I think Sana looks Korean."

"It's either Mina or Sana who look most Korean."

"When I didn't know about TWICE that much I was sure Mina or Momo would be Korean."

"I think the Japanese members all look Japanese. lol."

"They all look pretty."

trogdorthe8th9,114 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I think they look beautiful within their own respective ethnicities. Leave it to Koreans to make it a contest like this, as if that makes them more acceptable because they "look more Korean". Don't get me wrong, other Asian countries make issues with this as well, but that still doesn't make it okay. These ladies are all beautiful and bring great representation to their own countries.

