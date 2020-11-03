Park Bo Gum boasts of his handsome visuals in the Navy uniform

Actor Park Bo Gum, who is fulfilling his military duty as a Navy, has been seen in a video giving fans a warm update.

On November 2nd, Park Bo Gum appeared in a video giving a congratulatory message for the "2020 Joint Online Recruitment Fair".

In the video, the actor made the hearts of fans flutter as he appeared in his Navy uniform.

Park Bo Gum started the message as he saluted viewers with gusto. He boasted of his manly charms as he shouted with confidence.

When Park Bo Gum stated, "My name is Park Bo Gum, a Korean Navy private," his eyes sparkled and captivated his fans through the screen.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum joined the cultural promotion team of the Navy's honor guard in August. He is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service on April 30, 2020.

