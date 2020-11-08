Netizens eagerly express their love for BTS's new concept featuring individual rooms

Netizens are enthusiastically discussing their opinions on BTS's new concept.

After the release of BTS's recent concept clips for "BE", netizens took to community forums and expressed their excitement. They reveled in the individual clips of the rooms uploaded by fans and commented on the adorable concept. Some said the concept reminded them of small CCTVs for pets, some of Instagram feeds, of doll's houses, of mazes, and so much more!

Not only were they impressed by the details of the rooms, but they were also "in love" with the beats of the music.

Some comments include:

"The concept is super innovative"

"I just know that the song's gonna be good..."

"Look at our confident V!"

"My heart is shaking, I can't sleep"

"These Big Hit people are too educated......they know us well...."

"The beatssssssssssss though!"

"Is this music from the title song? I hope so"

"Look at Jungkook's little feet dangling!"

"It looks like a CCTV for pets lol so cute"

"Happy because I'm an ARMY"

What are you opinions on the individual rooms and the musical beats?