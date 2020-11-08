32

Get a glimpse of BTS members hanging out in their respective rooms for 'BE' concept clip!

BTS has unveiled a comprehensive concept clip for 'BE'.

On November 9 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released a near 5-minute long concept clip of the members under surveillance in their respective rooms. As seen in their previously released concept photos, each member lounges in a particular room decorated to their own curation. In this concept clip, two rooms also show the members gathered together in a round table.

BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.

Get ready for the comeback!

MyEuphoria4,409 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Fantastic!!
I just love this.

Huhuhh867 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

i love this kind of concept..every room have own character and personality 💜💜..kind of remembering Destiny Child - Say My Name MV (different by colour change room) year 1999..shows that im so old right now..

