Get a glimpse of BTS members hanging out in their respective rooms for 'BE' concept clip!

BTS has unveiled a comprehensive concept clip for 'BE'.

On November 9 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released a near 5-minute long concept clip of the members under surveillance in their respective rooms. As seen in their previously released concept photos, each member lounges in a particular room decorated to their own curation. In this concept clip, two rooms also show the members gathered together in a round table.

BTS' anticipated new album 'BE' will be released on November 20 at midnight EST / 2 PM KST.





