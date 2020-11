CIX has dropped the official performance video for "Jungle".

On top of the official MV, the boy group released the performance-centered video for "Jungle", highlighting the choreography of the title song. After an unexpectedly long hiatus, CIX has returned with a powerful and eye-catching choreography for "Jungle", as seen from their stage performances. What do you think of their infernal concept and dance moves?

Check out the video above!