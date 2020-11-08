MAMAMOO's Moon Byul says she has never gone on a diet since losing 15kg before debut

Moon Byul says she has never gone on a diet since her debut.

During a recent episode of 'Boss In The Mirror', MAMAMOO members were captured preparing for their comeback with their latest album 'Travel'. Each of the members were seen controlling their eating patterns, such as sticking to a certain diet in order to maintain their figure.





Solar was seen eating only keto rolls (kimbap without rice) and konjac tteok-bokki, while Hwa Sa was seen sticking to eggs and bananas, and Whee In, her salad.



Meanwhile, Moon Byul was the only one eating a full meal with all the necessary side dishes. She said that she has never had to go on a diet since losing 15kg before debut, going from a 60kg figure to a 45kg.

"I used to be quite plump during my debut days, but I lost 15kgs with a sweet potato diet. After that, my body type simply transformed into one that does not gain weight that easily," shared Moon Byul.



She also stated that she has three full meals throughout her day, without any issues.

In related news, MAMAMOO's has recently made their comeback with the title song "AYA".