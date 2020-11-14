Netizens are awed by BTS' V's visual in the latest Instagram Story update

BTS' V's stunning visual has once again elicited netizen buzz.



The popular idol updated the group's official Instagram story on November 14th, along with other members of BTS. In this short boomerang clip, V shows off his cute and stunning visual that stole many ARMY's hearts with hashtags promoting their upcoming release 'BE'.



Netizens have been reacting positively towards the update, stating:

"How can he be this handsome"

"Kim Tae Hyung is freaking beautiful"

"I immediately regained my 20/20 eyesight"

"I might have to sue V for inflicting emotional distress...by being this attractive lol"

"I love you"

"Can he post selfies every single day for the sake of humanity?"





What do you think?