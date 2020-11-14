Former Jewelry member Jo Min Ah announces her marriage and pregnancy

On November 15th KST, former Jewelry member Jo Min Ah posted a handwritten letter on her Instagram revealing that she is now pregnant and legally married.



In a caption, she dubbed the post as "Surprise Announcement" and relayed the same message she wrote in her letter with additional hashtags showing she is now taken. Below is the full translation of the message.

"Hello, this is Jo Min Ah.

I'm writing this letter to announce the good news to my fans who have been loving and supporting me.



Looking back, I really lived my life to the fullest.

I debuted when I was in 4th grade, 11 years old, as a child actress so this year marks my 26th year in society.

Since a child actress, I have been a Jewelry member, a musical theater actress, and a pâtissier.



I also attained 19 certificates including yoga, real estate, and counseling.

I could live my life to the fullest by taking on challenges ceaselessly, thanks to all of you who have been supporting me through thick and thin.

I have heartwarming news for my fans.

I have decided to spend the rest of my life together with someone who cherishes me more than myself.

Due to COVID-19, the marriage ceremony will take place next February but we have already registered our marriage as a married couple.

While preparing for marriage, a baby angel 'Pickaboo (kkakkung-ee)' came to us.

We are preparing for marriage with gratefulness.

I believe the decision to marry my man was the best decision I have ever made for myself to date.

I, who didn't know how to take care of myself being busy all the time, am finally entirely happy.

I feel like it was a gift from my father in heaven.

I'll live a happy life as a good mother and a wise wife in a happy family.

I'll continue to pass on the positivity to you all who have been supporting me.

I sincerely wish you stay healthy mentally and physically although we are all going through difficult times.

Thank you for reading a lengthy letter.

From Jo Min Ah"



Congratulations to Jo Min Ah!