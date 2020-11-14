HyunA sizzles in a cropped hoodie for sultry Instagram update

7

HyunA continues to communicate and keep her fans updated through social media. 

On November 13th, HyunA posted a series of pictures of herself without any caption on her Instagram. In this series of Instagram updates, she served up her signature playful sexy look, wearing a short white cropped hoodie with a black mini-skirt.  

The idol also added dreamy vibes to the pictures with grainy filter, which caught the eyes of fans and netizens. Check out her pictures below. What do you think?  

