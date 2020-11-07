9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens agree that MONSTA X's Minhyuk is the most handsome 'otaku' they know

AKP STAFF

If you're a fellow "otaku", then get ready to meet the most handsome "otaku" you've ever known - MONSTA X's Minhyuk!

Many netizens recently agreed that even though they're familiar with other "otakus" around them, they've never seen or met one this good looking. And according to some fans, Minhyuk is such a serious "otaku" that sometimes, they can't even understand what he's referencing or talking about!

First, Minhyuk is known for being a huge fan of 'Haikyuu':

Minhyuk excited after receiving a 'Haikyuu' gift on a radio program:

Minhyuk talking about which anime characters his MONSTA X members would be if they did a cosplay video for 30 minutes straight:

Minhyuk showing off his "otaku" goods:

Minhyuk super excited about a 'Haikyuu' jacket gift from a fan:

Netizens all put their voices together and commented,


"Yup, the most handsome otaku there is."
"I knew it was Minhyuk as soon as I read 'The most handsome otaku'." 
"Is that really the face of an otaku..."
"Our love Minhyuk~ He loves fans as much as he loves anime~"
"That's the craziest otaku face I've ever seen."

Do you know of any other K-Pop idols who are serious "otakus"?

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Minhyuk
0

catzi0 pt 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Minhyuk visual and otaku legend nobody's doing it like him

