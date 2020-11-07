Netizens react to Seventeen Hoshi's 'handmade' double eyelids

Seventeen member Hoshi is giving fans some energizing laughs with his newfound "handmade" double eyelids trick!

During a recent video fan sign event, one fan asked Hoshi if he could make himself have double eyelids. When he tried it out, the cute and fun result ended up surprising both the fan and himself!

The fan who asked him to try making the eyelids gave Hoshi a very big, satisfactory reaction, but netizens felt that Hoshi himself also found the look to be funny. Throughout his video chat with the fan, Hoshi is said to have made the eyelids multiple times on his own, trying to make the fan laugh.



What do you think of Hoshi with "handmade" eyelids?

Netizens reacted by giving Hoshi the "good try" response, commenting:

"Your eyelids are heaven-sent Hoshi kekekeke. They're the best part~"

"You're forever banned from having double eyelids kekekeke."

"Your eyes represent your entire image Hoshi kekekeke."

"Hoshi can you stop being so cute!"

"Nice try on trying to fulfill your dream of becoming a tiger, but it ain't happening man."

"Kekekeke this is funny. He resembled Mingyu for 0.1 seconds?"

"I'm sorry but I don't think you'll ever become a tiger, you're a hamjji (hamster) no matter what kekekeke."

"If you keep calling Hoshi a hamjji (hamster) he'll get mad;;"





Who wants a "handmade" double eyelids Hoshi photo card?